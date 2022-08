From 2015 to 2022, medical residents' salaries saw a 16 percent increase, according to a July report from Medscape.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, salaries began to stagnate, only growing three percent in the last two years.

Average resident salaries in the last eight years:

1. 2015: $55,400

2. 2016: $56,500

3. 2017: $57,200

4. 2018: $59,300

5. 2019: $61,200

6. 2020: $63,400

7. 2021: $64,000

8. 2022: $64,200