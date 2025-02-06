How private practices maximize reimbursements

Sixty nine-percent of independent physicians collect payment at time of service to maximize reimbursements, according to a recent survey from healthcare software company Tebra published Jan. 30.
Tebra surveyed 122 small private practice owners to uncover their biggest cost burdens and where they're making up for them.
Here are the strategies surveyed physicians said they employ to maximize reimbursements and payments:
- Collect payment at time of service: 69%
- Stay on top of coding updates: 64%
- Hiring capable front desk staff: 64%
- Ensure documentation supports services billed: 53%
- Meticulous documentation: 50%
- Regular staff training: 42%
- Strong financial policy: 39%
- Digital patient intake: 20%
- Claim scrubbing software: 14%
- Pre-submission charge review process: 14%
- Advance Beneficiary Notice for non-covered services: 12%