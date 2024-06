The average annual salary for physician assistants increased by 4.1% between 2023 and 2024, while inflation is currently down by 19.5%.

Here is how the average pay for physicians assistants, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compares to the average U.S. inflation rate.

2023

Average salary: $125,270

Inflation rate: 4.1 percent

2024

Average salary: $130,490

Inflation rate (as of June): 3.3 percent