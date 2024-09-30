How CON reform affects ASCs

According to predictions from business law firm Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein, recent certificate-of-need reform will likely lead to ASC expansions in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, according to a Sept. 27 press release from JDSupra.

Here are CON reforms in those four states that may lead to a flurry of activity in the coming months:

North Carolina: Beginning at the end of 2025, ASCs will no longer have to obtain a CON in counties with a population in excess of 125,000 people.

South Carolina: CON laws have recently been repealed for South Carolina ASCs.

Tennessee: Effective Dec. 1, 2027, the CON requirement for ASCs in Tennessee will be lifted.

Georgia: Georgia now exempts certain single-specialty ASCs from its CON laws if they are owned by a single physician or practice and fall below certain capital expenditure and operating room thresholds. Certain joint-ventured ASCs with hospitals are also exempt from Georgia CON requirements.





