Hospital for Special Surgery's ambulatory surgery volume grows in Q3

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery saw growth in its ambulatory surgical volume during the third quarter of 2022, according to a quarterly report.

Here are HSS' third-quarter ambulatory surgery volumes and their year-over-year changes:

Main campus: 4,126 (+16 percent)

Manhattan ASC: 798 (-7.5 percent)

West Side ASC: 499 (-3 percent)

Stamford (Conn.) campus: 431 (+4.1 percent)

Florida campus: 264 (+34.7 percent)

In the first nine months of 2022, total surgery volume of 19,103 was an 11 percent increase year-over-year. In the third quarter, total surgery volume rose 4.4 percent.