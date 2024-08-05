Healthcare's biggest disruptors ASCs need to know

Seven healthcare companies topped CNBC's Disruptor 50 list for 2024.
An advisory board of 50 innovators and entrepreneurs determined the finalists byusing data submitted by nominated companies and ranking quantitative criteria for disruption potential, including scalability and user growth, sales growth and use of breakthrough technologies.
Here are the seven healthcare companies that made the list, along with their respective ranking on the list:
8. ElevateBio: Technology company addressing genetic medicine
17. Transcarent: Health technology company
25. Generate:Biomedicines: Generative biology company
29. Alto Pharmacy: Prescription delivery company
45. Spring Health: Mental health company
49. Maven Clinic: Virtual clinic for women's and family health
50. Cityblock: Value-based healthcare organization