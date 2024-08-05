Healthcare's biggest disruptors ASCs need to know

Seven healthcare companies topped CNBC's Disruptor 50 list for 2024.

An advisory board of 50 innovators and entrepreneurs determined the finalists byusing data submitted by nominated companies and ranking quantitative criteria for disruption potential, including scalability and user growth, sales growth and use of breakthrough technologies.

Here are the seven healthcare companies that made the list, along with their respective ranking on the list:

8. ElevateBio: Technology company addressing genetic medicine

17. Transcarent: Health technology company

25. Generate:Biomedicines: Generative biology company

29. Alto Pharmacy: Prescription delivery company

45. Spring Health: Mental health company

49. Maven Clinic: Virtual clinic for women's and family health

50. Cityblock: Value-based healthcare organization







