Healthcare layoffs hit New Jersey

A round of layoffs is hitting the healthcare sector in New Jersey, with three companies disclosing reductions to their workforces as part of restructuring efforts, according to an Aug. 28 report from NJBiz.

Three New Jersey-based healthcare companies announcing layoffs:

1. CVS plans to eliminate 207 positions across unspecified locations in New Jersey between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31, according to a filing with the state. CVS plans to terminate 300,000 workers nationwide in an effort to save between $700 and $800 million in 2024.

2. Novartis plans to lay off 103 employees at its East Hanover, N.J.-based headquarters, according to a filing with the state. Overall, it plans to eliminate 8,000 positions, or 7 percent of the company's workforce, in an effort to save $1 billion by 2024.

3. Bristol Myers Squibb plans to let go of 108 employees in the state by Nov. 2. Five facility locations will be impacted, but Bristol has not clarified how many employees from each facility will be laid off.