HCA's spending spree: 3 recent acquisitions

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is a major player in the ASC market, operating 124 ASCs through its outpatient surgery business Surgery Ventures. HCA is affiliated with more than 45,000 physicians and operates 186 hospitals nationwide.

HCA has been active in the market in 2024, and has acquired hospitals, ASCs and health systems this year.

Here are three deals made by HCA Healthcare in 2024:

1. Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center entered into an asset purchase agreement with an HCA subsidiary in July, pending regulatory review by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

2. In February, HCA subsidiary Medical City Healthcare in Dallas acquired Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse (Texas) from Sunland Medical Foundation.

3. Surgery Ventures acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs in January, which will now be affiliated with Medical City Healthcare. The two ASCs are Anna-based Medical City Surgery Center of North Texas, formerly known as Surgery Center of North Texas, and Medical City Surgery Center Allen (Texas), formerly Allen Surgery Center.