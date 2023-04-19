Former physician assistant sentenced for practicing illegally for 2nd time

Theresa Pickering was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution for posing as a licensed physician assistant at a family practice in Georgia. This is her second conviction for fraudulently practicing.

Ms. Pickering, 55, was previously sentenced for illegally practicing at a clinic in Mississippi in 2015. She has not held licensure to practice as a physician assistant since March 2014, according to an April 18 news release from the Justice Department. She served a prison sentence in 2015.

According to the department, Ms. Pickering was hired at a family practice in Norcross, Ga., in September 2019 after lying about her qualifications. She illegally treated patients, prescribed drugs including controlled substances in the name of a physician at the practice without their permission, and submitted at least $147,000 in fraudulent claims to Medicare and private insurers.

Ms. Pickering was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $48,742.30 in restitution, according to the release.