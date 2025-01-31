Florida surgeon hit with lawsuit after fatal liver removal

A lawsuit has been filed against a physician, health system and other hospital staff on behalf of the widow of a man who died after the wrong organ was removed during a surgical procedure in August 2024, News 5 WKRG reported Jan. 30.

Thomas Shaknovsky, MD, Pensacola, Fla.-based Ascension Sacred Heart Health System, and four nurses who worked with Dr. Shaknovsky at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Fla., are being accused of medical negligence in the case of 70-year-old William Bryan.

Mr. Bryan died after Dr. Shaknovsky allegedly removed Mr. Bryan's liver instead of his spleen. According to initial reporting, he placed a "readily identifiable liver" on the table during what was supposed to be a splenectomy, shocking OR staff when he said it was Mr. Bryan's spleen. One staff member felt "sick to their stomach," according to a Sept. 24 emergency order to suspend Dr. Shaknosvky's license issued by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, MD.

Joe Zarzaur, the attorney representing Mr. Bryan's wife, alleges that hospital staff tried to cover up Dr. Shaknovsky's errors and falsified a death certificate. He also claims that the Aug. 21 procedure is Dr. Shaknovsky's second wrong-site surgery in two years, with a previous case being settled at the same facility in 2023, according to the report.

Ascension Sacred Heart told Becker's in an emailed statement that they do not discuss active litigation.








