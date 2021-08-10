Florida proof of vaccination ban burdens ASCs as COVID-19 surges

Florida's law that bans businesses from requiring vaccination documentation is making it difficult for some ASCs in the state to be "compassionate as well as responsible."

In May, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that prohibits businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from individuals and prevents government entities from issuing vaccine passports.

Robin Yeager, RN, director of operations and COO of the Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center in Altamonte Springs, Fla., responded to California's requirement of healthcare workers getting vaccinated in an Aug. 9 email to Becker's.

Robin Yeager: The movement toward vaccinating healthcare employees is not a new concept since flu shot mandates have been in practice for many years. I believe it is important to prioritize cultural and religious diversity when these political directives are being considered.

The challenge in Florida in comparison to the California ruling is the contradiction to the executive order restricting businesses from asking for proof of vaccination. We had seen a decrease in patient satisfaction when visitors were not allowed to be in the surgery center while the patient was being treated. People want to be present and available when loved ones are having invasive procedures. We want to be compassionate as well as responsible, which is becoming increasingly difficult as the variants of the virus continue evolving.