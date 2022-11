From a Stryker partnership to a new spine ASC, here are four ASC moves in Florida Becker's has reported on since Sept 14.

1. Frederick, Md.-based National Spine and Pain Centers has opened an ASC in Fort Myers, Fla.

2. The Surgery Center of Florida in Wesley Chapel welcomed its first patients.

3. AdventHealth has requested to construct a 14,500-square-foot ASC in Clermont, Fla.

4. Vladimir Alexander, MD, teamed up with Stryker to open a new ASC in Palm Harbor, Fla.