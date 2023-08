Since 2009, there have been 5,553 healthcare data breaches reported by organizations, according to an Aug. 16 report from VPN services company Surfshark.

Surfshark found its numbers using publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights Breach Portal, which it collected Aug. 8.

The five states with the most healthcare data breaches since 2009:

1. California: 558

2. Texas: 451

3. New York: 366

4. Florida: 326

5. Pennsylvania: 249