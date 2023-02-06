Duly Health surgery center completes 1,000th DaVinci robotic surgery

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care's surgery center in Lombard, Ill., has performed its 1,000th da Vinci Xi robotic surgery.

Duly first acquired the technology in 2021, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The procedures have all been performed at the facility, a freestanding ambulatory surgery center, by Greg Grant, MD.

"At Duly, we're here to provide the best quality care for our patients," Dr. Grant said. "As a surgeon, the da Vinci robot enables me to operate with a higher degree of precision, which has allowed me to be a better surgeon."

The Lombard center uses the da Vinci Xi for general, gynecology and urology surgical procedures, such as inguinal hernias, cholecystectomies and hysterectomies. It was also the first freestanding ASC in Illinois to perform minimally invasive, outpatient prostatectomies using the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system.