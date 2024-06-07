Court battle over Alabama ASC certificate of need continues

On May 28, a public hearing began over a contested ASC in Hoover, Ala., proposed by Healthcare Resources and the Hoover Health Care Authority in November.

The ASC's certificate of need has been contested by the Forest Park Group, which has asserted that it plans to offer similar services to the ASC in the same area.

During the hearing, Loree Skelton, an attorney opposing the Health Care Authority's ASC claimed that the Hoover Health Care Authority hasn’t met the state criteria to be able to open an ASC, according to a June 6 report from the Hoover Sun.

Ms. Skelton alleged that the Health Care Authority hasn’t chosen a healthcare provider to operate the center or surgeons to do surgeries there.

Opposing attorneys claim that the Health Care Authority’s application for a certificate of need also should be denied because the authority hasn’t specified a numerical breakdown of the types of surgeries that are estimated to be performed there.