Cost breakdown of 5 most common ASC procedures

Here are the average costs of the five most common procedures performed in ASCs, according to a June 12 report by Definitive Healthcare, a healthcare analytics company.
1. Excision of cataract with removal of lens, without ECP
HCPCS/CPT code: 66984
Cost: $3,867
2. Colonoscopy, with removal of lesion(s)
HCPCS/CPT code: 45385
Cost: $2,009
3. Colonoscopy, with biopsy, single/multiple
HCPCS/CPT code: 45380
Cost: $2,073
4. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, biopsy, single/multiple
HCPCS/CPT code: 43239
Cost: $1,806
5. Diagnostic colonoscopy
HCPCS/CPT code: 45378
Cost: $1,949