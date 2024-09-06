Cost breakdown of 5 most common ASC procedures

Here are the average costs of the five most common procedures performed in ASCs, according to a June 12 report by Definitive Healthcare, a healthcare analytics company.

1. Excision of cataract with removal of lens, without ECP

HCPCS/CPT code: 66984

Cost: $3,867

2. Colonoscopy, with removal of lesion(s)

HCPCS/CPT code: 45385

Cost: $2,009

3. Colonoscopy, with biopsy, single/multiple

HCPCS/CPT code: 45380

Cost: $2,073

4. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, biopsy, single/multiple

HCPCS/CPT code: 43239

Cost: $1,806

5. Diagnostic colonoscopy

HCPCS/CPT code: 45378

Cost: $1,949