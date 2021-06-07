CMS, HHS & more: 6 federal government updates for ASC leaders

CMS won't extend its Next Generation ACO model, and the new CMS administrator laid out her plans.

Here are seven federal government updates for ASC leaders:

1. New CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure indicated that broadening insurance coverage will be among her top priorities as she leads the trillion-dollar agency within HHS.

2. President Joe Biden proposed a $6 trillion budget May 28 for fiscal year 2022, which includes funding for healthcare. Here are seven healthcare takeaways.

3. HHS's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is backing a partnership with a nonprofit to develop and commercialize tech, medical products and other health security threats.

4. CMS plans to delay the start date for a rule that would require drugmakers to report the discounts they offer patients when calculating the "best price" for drugs in the Medicaid rebate program, according to a proposed rule submitted this week.

5. CenterWell, a Humana subsidiary, is expanding its value-based care model to include original Medicare beneficiaries.

6. CMS won't extend its Next Generation ACO model, though the Biden administration will let Next Gen ACOs apply for direct contracting next year.