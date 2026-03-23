Pennsylvania hospital to open outpatient cardiac center

The Cardiac Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is opening an outpatient location in Somerset N.J.

The new center will provide cardiology clinic visits for new and existing patients, non-invasive testing and fetal echocardiography.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Cardiac Center has a network of nearly 20 outpatient clinics and surgery centers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The practice is set to open in April, the release said.

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