Cleveland Clinic opens all clinical locations in Ohio, Florida

Cleveland Clinic is resuming outpatient surgeries, procedures and appointments paused during the COVID-19 pandemic at its clinics in Ohio and Florida, TimesReporter.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, resumed procedures May 7. It's performing outpatient surgeries in the hospital and at Tuscarawas Ambulatory Surgery Center.

2. The hospital is performing procedures that do not require overnight stays.

3. Visitor restrictions will remain in place with few exceptions, and patients will be screened before entering any space affiliated with the hospital and will be provided masks to wear inside the facility. The hospital has also removed several pieces of furniture to encourage social distancing.

