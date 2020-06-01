Cleveland Clinic blockades affiliated surgery center during protest

Cleveland Clinic parked a security vehicle in front of Beachwood (Ohio) Family Health and Surgery Center to block the entrance from those protesting the death of George Floyd, Cleveland Jewish News reports.

The clinic and surgery center was one of several businesses in the greater Cleveland area taking precautions from criminal activity occurring adjacent to the protest movement.

The clinic provides an array of primary care and specialty services, and features an onsite laboratory, pharmacy and surgery center. Cleveland Clinic acquired the campus from Mt. Sinai and rebranded it.

Last week, nationwide protests began over the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis May 25 when a police officer pressed his knee to Mr. Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Note: Becker's reached out to a Cleveland Clinic representative for more information on the blockade. This story will be updated when we hear back.

