Catholic Health taps new ASC medical director

Niagara (N.Y.) Ambulatory Center has tapped Charles Fetterman, MD, as its new medical director, according to a Dec. 5 report from the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.

Dr. Fetterman is a practicing ophthalmologist and was instrumental in establishing the ASC, which is now affiliated with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health. He was a leader of the facility when it was part of Lockport, N.Y.-based Eastern Niagara Hospital.

The ASC, formerly owned by Eastern Niagara, closed its doors in June but was immediately reopened under Catholic Health's management.

Eastern Niagara Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 and closed in June.