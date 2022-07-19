Catalyst Healthcare acquires Montana ASC property

Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate and National Real Estate Advisors have purchased a 244,500-square-foot clinic campus in Great Falls, Mont, Rebusiness Online wrote on July 19.

The Great Falls Clinic Campus is a three-building center featuring a surgical hospital and an ASC with four operating rooms. The center also has an office building.

The office building takes up 108,000 square feet of the space and provides imaging, oncology and orthopedics.

The surgical building is currently undergoing a 58,000-square-foot expansion that will allow for additional patient services and intensive care unit beds.