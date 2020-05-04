Campbell Clinic reopens 2 ASCs after limiting hours, staff

Campbell Clinic's two ASCs restarted elective surgeries May 4, Memphis Business Journal reports.

The surgery centers in Germantown, Tenn., and Midtown, Tenn., opened with new safety guidelines in place.

While elective procedures were on pause, Campbell Clinic employees worked long hours to adopt policies based on federal and state guidelines.

Germantown-based Campbell Clinic has a team of more than 600 employees, some of whom were reassigned to trauma surgery positions during elective case standstills.

However, the practice still had to "contract hours and staff" to withstand the lost revenue, according to Frederick Azar, MD, Campbell Clinic's chief of staff.

Together, Campbell Clinic's ASCs had about 10,000 patient visits from July 2018 to June 2019 and generated $27.5 million in total net patient revenue.

"We knew we could contract ourselves enough to get through this [elective surgery drought]," Dr. Azar told Memphis Business Journal. "I feel really bad for those businesses that won't come back at all."

