Boston to require diversity data for all building projects over 20,000 square feet

Boston officials have submitted a proposal requiring all building construction projects over 20,000 square feet to report how many women and people of color will work on the project, according to an Aug. 11 report from Bloomberg.

The plan is intended to address the lack of diversity in the commercial real estate industry and will be the first of its kind in the U.S.

The city has already been requiring diversity data for projects on state-owned land, but this rule would expand the data collection to private projects as well.

"You can’t manage what you're not measuring," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told Bloomberg. "And so this will at least signal and force all of us to be incredibly intentional about what matters in this process: that it's not just about height and floor area ratio, but who's benefiting and what that impact will feel like on the ground."