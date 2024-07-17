Biggest players in the ASC software market

The ASC software market is expected to grow at a 10.1% compound annual growth rate through 2031, a July 15 LinkedIn report summary from ReliableMarketSize.com said.
The ASC software market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by increased demand for advanced surgical procedures, cloud-based solutions and EHRs. As more high-acuity procedures move to ASCs, steady market growth is expected.
These are the biggest ASC software players identified by the report:
- Cerner
- McKesson
- BD
- GE Healthcare
- Omnicell
- Getinge
- Richard Wolf
- Steris
- Barco
- Surgical Information Systems
- ASCOM