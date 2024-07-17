ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Biggest players in the ASC software market

Francesca Mathewes  

The ASC software market is expected to grow at a 10.1% compound annual growth rate through 2031, a July 15 LinkedIn report summary from ReliableMarketSize.com said.

The ASC software market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by increased demand for advanced surgical procedures, cloud-based solutions and EHRs. As more high-acuity procedures move to ASCs, steady market growth is expected.  

These are the biggest ASC software players identified by the report:

  • Cerner 
  • McKesson 
  • BD
  • GE Healthcare
  • Omnicell 
  • Getinge 
  • Richard Wolf 
  • Steris 
  • Barco 
  • Surgical Information Systems
  • ASCOM

