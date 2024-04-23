Big wins and losses for Optum

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Riz Hatton -  

Healthcare giant Optum has seen major wins and losses in 2024.

Wins

  • Optum will acquire financially troubled Dallas-based Steward Health Care's physician group.
  • Optum received approval to bypass a state review of its planned purchase of physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic

Losses

  • Former employees of Optum have reported on social media that the company is conducting layoffs.
  • On Feb. 21, UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare, which is part of Optum, reported "enterprise-wide connectivity issues" that turned into a large-scale cybersecurity incident.

