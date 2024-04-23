Big wins and losses for Optum

Healthcare giant Optum has seen major wins and losses in 2024.
Wins
- Optum will acquire financially troubled Dallas-based Steward Health Care's physician group.
- Optum received approval to bypass a state review of its planned purchase of physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic
Losses
- Former employees of Optum have reported on social media that the company is conducting layoffs.
- On Feb. 21, UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare, which is part of Optum, reported "enterprise-wide connectivity issues" that turned into a large-scale cybersecurity incident.