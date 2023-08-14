Best state for each highest-paying medical job

Certain states surpass the median yearly salaries among the 20 highest-paying medical jobs in the U.S.

The average yearly salary among the country's 20 highest-paying medical jobs is $102,612, which is more than twice the amount of the median salary of all occupations, according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics survey.

Here are the best states for each of the 20 highest-paying medical jobs in the U.S., along with how their annual mean wage compares to the respective median yearly salaries:

1. Physicians and surgeons

Indiana: $330,900 (physicians)

Delaware, Georgia, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon: Tied with equal to or greater than $239,200 per year (surgeons)

Median yearly salary: greater than or equal to $208,000

2. Dentists

Delaware: $206,270

Median yearly salary: $163,220

3. Podiatrists

Minnesota: $220,200

Median yearly salary: $145,840

4. Pharmacists

California: $151,280

Median yearly salary: $128,570

5. Optometrists

Alaska: $180,470

Median yearly salary: $124,300

6. Nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners

Minnesota: $222,540 (nurse anesthetists)

California: $169,530 (nurse midwives) and $158,130 (nurse practitioners)

Median yearly salary: $123,780

7. Physician assistants

Washington: $145,390

Median yearly salary: $121,530

8. Physical therapists

California: $114,230

Median yearly salary: $95,620

9. Occupational therapists

California: $109,220

Median yearly salary: $85,570

10. Radiation therapists

California: $141,910

Median yearly salary: $82,790

11. Genetic counselors

California: $131,800

Median yearly salary: $80,150

12. Speech-language pathologists

Hawaii: $110,470

Median yearly salary: $79,060

13. Audiologists

District of Columbia: $129,580

Median yearly salary: $78,950

14. Nuclear medicine technologists

California: $128,900

Median yearly salary: $78,760

15. Dental hygienists

Alaska: $113,770

Median yearly salary: $77,810

16. Registered nurses

California: $133,340

Median yearly salary: $77,600

17. Orthotists and prosthetists

Mississippi: $107,430

Median yearly salary: $75,440

18. Diagnostic medical sonographers and cardiovascular technologists/technicians

California: $114,480 (diagnostic medical sonographers)

Idaho: $92,180

Median yearly salary: $75,380

19. Chiropractors

Nevada: $119,210

Median yearly salary: $75,000

20. Occupational health and safety specialists/technicians

District of Columbia: $100,200

Median yearly salary: $74,870