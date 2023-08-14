Best state for each highest-paying medical job

Certain states surpass the median yearly salaries among the 20 highest-paying medical jobs in the U.S.
The average yearly salary among the country's 20 highest-paying medical jobs is $102,612, which is more than twice the amount of the median salary of all occupations, according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics survey.
Here are the best states for each of the 20 highest-paying medical jobs in the U.S., along with how their annual mean wage compares to the respective median yearly salaries:
1. Physicians and surgeons
Indiana: $330,900 (physicians)
Delaware, Georgia, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon: Tied with equal to or greater than $239,200 per year (surgeons)
Median yearly salary: greater than or equal to $208,000
2. Dentists
Delaware: $206,270
Median yearly salary: $163,220
3. Podiatrists
Minnesota: $220,200
Median yearly salary: $145,840
4. Pharmacists
California: $151,280
Median yearly salary: $128,570
5. Optometrists
Alaska: $180,470
Median yearly salary: $124,300
6. Nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners
Minnesota: $222,540 (nurse anesthetists)
California: $169,530 (nurse midwives) and $158,130 (nurse practitioners)
Median yearly salary: $123,780
7. Physician assistants
Washington: $145,390
Median yearly salary: $121,530
8. Physical therapists
California: $114,230
Median yearly salary: $95,620
9. Occupational therapists
California: $109,220
Median yearly salary: $85,570
10. Radiation therapists
California: $141,910
Median yearly salary: $82,790
11. Genetic counselors
California: $131,800
Median yearly salary: $80,150
12. Speech-language pathologists
Hawaii: $110,470
Median yearly salary: $79,060
13. Audiologists
District of Columbia: $129,580
Median yearly salary: $78,950
14. Nuclear medicine technologists
California: $128,900
Median yearly salary: $78,760
15. Dental hygienists
Alaska: $113,770
Median yearly salary: $77,810
16. Registered nurses
California: $133,340
Median yearly salary: $77,600
17. Orthotists and prosthetists
Mississippi: $107,430
Median yearly salary: $75,440
18. Diagnostic medical sonographers and cardiovascular technologists/technicians
California: $114,480 (diagnostic medical sonographers)
Idaho: $92,180
Median yearly salary: $75,380
19. Chiropractors
Nevada: $119,210
Median yearly salary: $75,000
20. Occupational health and safety specialists/technicians
District of Columbia: $100,200
Median yearly salary: $74,870