Baxter Health expands anesthesia coverage with new hire

Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter Health has hired anesthesiologist Miguel Plaza-Lloret, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Plaza-Lloret comes to Baxter Health from Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to an Oct. 9 release. He completed a fellowship in chronic pain and an anesthesiology fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta (Ga.) University. He also practiced as a consultant anesthesiologist at the University Hospital La Fe in Valencia, Spain, and at Al-Takhassusi Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He earned his degree in medicine and surgery at the University of Valencia (Spain), and received training in anesthesia and intensive care at Vall D'Hebron Hospital, Matarao Hospital and other centers in Barcelona, Spain. He also trained in anesthesia and acute pain management at the New York School of Regional anesthesia program at St. Luke's Hospital in New York City.