ASCs vs. HOPDs in 5 numbers

Here are five numbers illustrating differences in reimbursement, cost savings and national footprints of ASCs compared to hospital outpatient departments.

70%: The percentage Medicare hospital pay increased from 2001 to 2023. By contrast, Medicare physician payment has only increased by 9% in the same period, according to a report by the American Medical Association.

Over $42.2 billion: The amount saved annually when surgical procedures are performed at ASCs rather than hospitals, according to a 2020 study from KNG Health Consulting.

$299: The amount more colonoscopies conducted at HOPDs ($1,224) cost compared to an ASC ($925), according to an analysis by Nashville, Tenn.-based ASC operator AMSURG.

10%: The percentage more Medicare pays for an insertion of new or replacement of permanent pacemaker with transvenous electrodes done at HOPDs ($1,719) compared to ASCs ($1,530), according to the Medicare.gov procedure price lookup tool.

30%: The percentage more ASCs there are in the U.S., compared to HOPDs as of July 2022, according to a report from Compass One Healthcare and healthcare performance improvement company Press Ganey.