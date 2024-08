More than 80% of surgeries are now performed in an outpatient setting, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. ASC procedures are almost always less expensive than in hospital outpatient departments.

Here are how three common procedures stack up between ASCs and HOPDs, according to analysis of recent data from AmSurg:

Knee arthroscopy:

ASC: $410

HOPD: $723

Cataract surgery:

ASC: $2,304

HOPD: $3,499

Colonoscopy:

ASC: $925

HOPD: $1,224