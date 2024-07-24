The cost-slashing power of ASCs in 10 numbers 

Here are 10 numbers highlighting the potential for patients, payers and healthcare to save money by migrating to ASC settings:

More than $4.2 billion. The amount that Medicare saves annually when surgical procedures are performed at ASCs instead of HOPDs, according to a 2020 study from KNG Health Consulting.

More than $42.2 billion. The amount that healthcare saves annually when surgical procedures are performed at ASCs instead of hospitals.

$28.7 billion. How much ASCs reduced Medicare costs from 2011 through 2018.

$73.4 billion. How much ASCs are projected to reduce Medicare costs from 2019 to 2028.

58%: The percentage more procedures done in HOPDs can cost compared to a physician's office or ASC, according to a 2023 analysis by Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analytics company.

35%. The potential total cost of savings for various hand and upper-extremity procedures at ASCs compared to HOPDs, according to a study from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

28%. The potential savings in patient payments for various hand and upper-extremity procedures at ASCs compared to HOPDs, according to the AAOS study.

59%. How much spending could be reduced by shifting outpatient procedures for non-complex commercially insured individuals to ASCs, according to a 2021 report from UnitedHealth.

$684. Average per-procedure consumer savings if outpatient procedures for non-complex commercially insured individuals were shifted to ASCs. according to the UnitedHealth report.

More than $38 billion. How much healthcare costs are reduced per year due to the availability of ASCs as an appropriate setting, according to a 2016 review of commercial medical-claims data.