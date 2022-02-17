ASCs in these states now face a federal vaccination mandate

Healthcare facilities, including ASCs, in 24 states faced their first federal COVID-19 vaccination deadline Feb. 14.

ASCs in these states must now ensure staff have either received at least one shot, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption or have been identified as having a temporary delay.

Some states have different deadlines for the rule because of a Supreme Court and federal court decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Texas.

Here are the 24 states covered by the Jan. 13 Supreme Court decision to uphold the CMS' mandate:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

These states must also ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by March 15.