ASCs in these states now face a federal vaccination mandate

Healthcare facilities, including ASCs, in 24 states faced their first federal COVID-19 vaccination deadline Feb. 14. 

ASCs in these states must now ensure staff have either received at least one shot, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption or have been identified as having a temporary delay. 

Some states have different deadlines for the rule because of a Supreme Court and federal court decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Texas. 

Here are the 24 states covered by the Jan. 13 Supreme Court decision to uphold the CMS' mandate:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Utah
  • West Virginia 
  • Wyoming

These states must also ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by March 15.

