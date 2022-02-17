ASCs in these states now face a federal vaccination mandate

- Small
Healthcare facilities, including ASCs, in 24 states faced their first federal COVID-19 vaccination deadline Feb. 14.
ASCs in these states must now ensure staff have either received at least one shot, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption or have been identified as having a temporary delay.
Some states have different deadlines for the rule because of a Supreme Court and federal court decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Texas.
Here are the 24 states covered by the Jan. 13 Supreme Court decision to uphold the CMS' mandate:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
These states must also ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by March 15.