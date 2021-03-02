Ascension Saint Thomas, Results Physiotherapy enter joint-venture partnership
Ascension Saint Thomas and Results Physiotherapy, both in Nashville, Tenn., entered a joint-venture partnership.
Through the partnership, the organizations will integrate their outpatient rehabilitation operations and clinicians with 55 locations in the region, according to a March 2 news release. Their services include physical, speech and occupational therapy.
Ascension Saint Thomas and Results Physiotherapy signed a letter of intent for the integration in September.
