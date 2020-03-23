ASCA releases checklist for surgery centers lending support to COVID-19 response

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association released a tool for ASCs to record the resources and capacity they have to assist with COVID-19 patients.

The checklist is available to download here. It includes information ASCs can disclose about number of clinical staff, equipment available, facility capacity, supplies and more. The association is encouraging ASCs to download and complete the checklist to provide federal, state and local officials as well as hospitals with the information if it is requested.

Last week, the organization released a statement encouraging ASCs to postpone elective procedures. It said surgery centers should be prepared to take on cases from hospitals or volunteer their facilities as the pandemic runs its course.

