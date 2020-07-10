ASCA CEO gives Congress 4-point action plan for preserving care access

In a June 30 letter, William Prentice, CEO of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, urged Congress to help preserve patient access to healthcare throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Mr. Prentice's letter highlights four strategic priorities for continued healthcare access:

1. Provide assistance to Americans with diminished resources, including "substantial subsidies" for Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation coverage and capped out-of-pocket liability for Medicare beneficiaries in the ASC setting.

2. Ensure that healthcare providers have access to affordable personal protective equipment and medical supplies, regardless of virus spread.

3. Protect healthcare providers who are following current standards of care from medical liability lawsuits stemming from "any remote possibility of COVID-19 infection."

4. Treat healthcare providers similarly when providing financial or regulatory support.

Click here to read the full letter.

