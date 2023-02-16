ASC cleanliness perception directly related to patient health

Patients are 2.3 times more likely to report signs of infection post-procedure if they perceive an ASC as being less clean than it should be, according to a survey of millions of patients in the U.S. conducted by Compass One Healthcare and healthcare company Press Ganey and released in a Feb. 16 report.

Patients who gave ASCs high cleanliness ratings were less likely to report signs of infection following procedures.

Of patients who felt a facility was unclean, 6.24 percent reported signs of infection after a procedure. Of patients who felt a facility was clean, only 2.74 percent reported signs.

Perceptions of ASC cleanliness also have to do with demographics. Perceptions of cleanliness differ by patient location, gender identity and surgical type.

Patients in the Midwest often have a high perception of ASC cleanliness, while patients in the South have perceptions below the national average. There is little differentiation between Northeast and West Coast patients.

Male patients' perceptions of cleanliness are more influenced by staff courtesy and respect, while female patients are more impacted by overall perceptions of the ASC facility.