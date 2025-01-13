Ardent Health expanding ambulatory care in Oklahoma, New Mexico

Fairfax, Okla.-based Ardent Health has acquired several clinics in Oklahoma and New Mexico to expand ambulatory services in both states, according to a Jan. 11 report from The Oklahoman.

Ardent Health operates in eight hospitals and 57 sites of care in Oklahoma, and has acquired 12 additional clinics in the state.

Ardent has announced plans to become part of Hillcrest HealthCare System, according to the report.

Ardent Health also purchased six urgent care clinics in New Mexico, where the company already operates in five hospitals and 25 sites of care, that will join the Lovelace Health System.