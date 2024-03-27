Anesthesiologist accused of poisoning IV bags at ASC appears in court

Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., MD, an anesthesiologist who allegedly injected heart-stopping drugs into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, appeared in court ahead of his trial, which is set to begin April 1, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

Dr. Ortiz has been in federal custody since his arrest for allegedly injecting IV bags with bupivacaine, epinephrine and lidocaine.

The investigation began after the June 21 death of fellow anesthesiologist Melanie Kaspar, MD, who worked at the ASC. She was originally thought to have had a heart attack, but the Dallas County medical examiner ruled her death to be from the effects of bupivacaine. According to the board, she took an IV bag home with her when she was ill to rehydrate, inserted the IV into her vein, had a serious cardiac event and died.

There also is surveillance footage in which Dr. Ortiz appears to place IV bags in warmers outside operating rooms before patients experienced unexpected cardiac emergencies.

He faces life in prison if convicted of federal charges. He has pleaded not guilty.