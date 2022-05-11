Ambulatory care sees highest job growth in healthcare sector in April

Among the 34,000 healthcare jobs added in April, ambulatory care created 28,000, beating out hospitals, nursing and residential care, according to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The April gains brought the total of ambulatory care jobs to 8.1 million, surpassing pre-pandemic rates, according to an analysis by Altarum.

The healthcare industry is recovering from pandemic-induced job losses but its employment rate is still down 1.5 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Hospital employment has grown as well, adding 4,500 jobs in April, totaling an employment rate of 5.14 million.