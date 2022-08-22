Amazon in healthcare: 6 updates from the last 2 weeks

Here are six healthcare updates from Amazon since Aug. 9:

1. Healthcare IT company Seqster joined the Amazon Web Services Marketplace.

2. Here are six health-related jobs posted by Amazon. .

3. Kristen Helton, PhD, general manager and director of Amazon Care, is taking an extended break from the company this summer. Her leave comes amid the company's initiative to acquire One Medical.

4. Amazon Care is now offering members behavioral health services through a deal with Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare platform.

5. Before Amazon entered an agreement to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in July, CVS Health approached the primary care company with interest to align.

6. Phoebe Yang, who led Amazon Web Services' nonprofit healthcare business, said she will be leaving her role.