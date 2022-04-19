Advanced practitioners top source of competition for physicians: Medscape

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

Twenty-five percent of physicians said their income is being affected by nonphysician practitioners, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15. 

Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022. 

Here's what physicians said affected their income:

  1. Nonphysician practitioners: 25 percent 
  2. Retail medical clinics, such as at Walgreens and CVS: 11 percent
  3. Physicians or insurers offering telemedicine: 11 percent
  4. Other: 4 percent 
  5. Competition different from the sources shown above: 67 percent

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast