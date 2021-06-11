96% of physicians vaccinated, physician shortages & more: 5 recent stats

In a small survey of 301 practicing physicians by the American Medical Association, 96 percent are fully vaccinated.

Here are five physician statistics and studies Becker's Hospital Review recently covered:

1. The U.S. could see a shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034, according to data published June 11 by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

2. An American Medical Association survey of 301 practicing physicians shows 96 percent are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

3. Medical students from marginalized groups are more likely to perceive a lack of respect for diversity among faculty than their majority-population counterparts, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

4. The prescriptive authority of physician assistants' practices varies across states. PAs have full prescriptive authority in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., according to the Kaiser Family Foundation and the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

5. Physicians who are women, single, age 35 years or older, and who work more hours and nights on call per week, have a harder time integrating work and home life, according to a study published May 27 in JAMA Network Open.