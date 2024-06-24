9 workforce updates to know

Here are nine updates to know on the state of the U.S. and physician workforces in 2024:

1. The U.S. is predicting a shortage of 1,630 gastroenterologists by 2025, with 50% of active gastroenterologists currently being older than 50.

2. Matt Mazurek, MD, assistant clinical professor of anesthesiology at St. Raphael's Campus of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital, told Becker's his fears regarding the physician workforce and how shortages will transform care moving forward.

3. Burnout among all employees in the U.S. sits at around 45%, with higher rates among female workers and Generation Z and millennial employees.

4. The majority of U.S. anesthesiologists currently work in ambulatory care settings.

5. Three of the biggest workforce challenges scaring ASC leaders include anesthesia shortages, rising labor costs and work-life balance expectations.

6. By 2036, the U.S. could see a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians, including primary care shortages, specialist shortages and surgical specialist shortages.

7. Between 2021 to 2023, about 71,309 physicians left the workforce.

8. Healthcare is the industry seeking the most new workers in 2024, with 335,017 open job listings posted nationally as of February.

9. Four ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss the workforce trends that are affecting surgery centers most, from staffing shortages to increasing case volumes.