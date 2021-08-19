9 updates on CMS, HHS

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is suing HHS to block a regulation that aims to increase insurance plan price transparency.

Here are nine federal updates to know:

1. CMS doubled the time states will have to determine Medicaid enrollees' eligibility status after the federal public health emergency ends.

2. CMS refrained from penalizing providers who haven't complied with its price transparency rule.

3. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reversed a 2018 decision that vacated Medicare's overpayment rule, which requires insurers to refund payment to CMS within 60 days if it learns that a diagnosis lacks medical record support. Here are five things to know.

4. The Louisiana Hospital Association is calling on CMS to ditch Medicare Advantage's red tape so hospitals can transfer patients to other facilities more fluently as COVID-19 surges put a strain on hospital capacities.

5. CMS pays new hospitals three times more for capital costs than it pays established hospitals, according to a report from HHS' Office of the Inspector General.

6. Here are five things to know about CMS chiefs' 10-year plan.

7. Health officials in Ohio, South Carolina and Utah received word from CMS that Medicaid work requirements would be revoked in their states.

8. The Biden administration is investing more than $19 million into telehealth services in rural and underserved communities through a series of initiatives.

9. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an affiliate are suing HHS to block the enforcement of a regulation that aims to increase insurance plan price transparency, according to court documents.