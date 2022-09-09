9 monkeypox case stats ASC owners should know

As the monkeypox virus surpasses 21,500 CDC-confirmed cases in the U.S., ASC owners should be informed about the growing health emergency.

Nine monkeypox stats for ASC owners to know:

1. California tops the list of infections with 4,140 reported cases.

2. California, New York, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas all have over 1,000.

3. Wyoming and South Dakota are tied for the lowest number of cases, with two each.

4. As of Sept. 6, 461,049 vaccines have been administered across 35 states.

5. 31,229 first doses were administered the week of Sept. 3.

6. Men currently account for 98 percent of infections according to Sept. 8 data from Medscape.

7. Men who have recently had sex with men account for 93 percent of cases.

8. Weekly infection rates have begun to decline slightly since peaking at 870 cases in a day on Aug. 22.

9. While cases in white men have declined, cases in Black men are on a rise, with 38 percent of all cases among Black men in late August.