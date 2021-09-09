9 hospitals, health systems delaying nonemergent surgeries in the past week

Hospitals and health systems are delaying nonemergent surgeries as COVID-19 continues to surge nationwide.

Here are 9 hospitals and health systems that have delayed nonemergent surgery since Sept. 1:

This is not a comprehensive list. Please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com to add a health system or hospital.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension St. Thomas has temporarily halted nonemergent surgeries and procedures, NBC affiliate News 4 Nashville said Sept. 3.

2. Muncie, Ind.-based IU Health is temporarily suspending all inpatient nonemergent surgeries and procedures throughout the system as of Sept. 6, according to the Star Press.

3. Portland-based MaineHealth network is postponing some nonemergent procedures, the Press Herald reported Sept. 7.

4. Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center is postponing some nonemergent procedures, CBS affiliate WLKY reported Sept. 7.

5. Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health is temporarily postponing nonemergent inpatient surgeries at its hospitals because of a lack of bed space, NBC affiliate WYTF reported Sept. 8.

6. Atlanta-based Grady Health System is canceling all nonemergent surgery indefinitely, 11 Alive reported Sept. 8.

7. Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern postponed most nonemergent surgeries that require hospitalizations effective Sept. 2, according to ABC affiliate WPDE.

8. Rock Springs, Wy.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County canceled all nonemergent surgeries, Wyoming Public Radio reported Sept. 2.

9. Richmond, Ind.-based Reid Health is pausing all nonemergent inpatient surgeries, WHIO reported Sept. 8.