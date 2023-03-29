9 health systems laying off workers: What ASCs need to know

Financial and operational challenges are pushing many hospitals to cut jobs.
Here are nine hospitals laying off workers since March 1:
- McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, will lay off 743 workers when it permanently closes this spring, according to a notice filed with state regulators.
- Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health eliminated 68 jobs at the levels of director and above. Of the 68 positions eliminated, 21 were filled. Affected employees were offered severance packages.
- Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care is eliminating five hospital leadership positions across the organization.
- The newly merged Greensburg, Pa.-based organization made up of Excela Health and Butler Health System eliminated 13 filled managerial jobs.
- Crozer Health, a four-hospital system based in Upland, Pa., is laying off roughly 215 employees amid financial challenges.
- Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine is eliminating administrative positions as part of a reorganization plan to save the health system $40 million annually.
- Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center and Clinics laid off administrative staff. The layoffs, which occurred earlier this year, included 30 workers across Overlake's human resources, information technology and finance departments.
- Sovah Health, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, has laid off the COOs at its Danville and Martinsville, Va., campuses and eliminated both positions.
- Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System will lay off 346 employees as increasing labor and supply costs and decreasing reimbursements continue to eat into its bottom line.