9 health systems laying off workers: What ASCs need to know

Patsy Newitt  

Financial and operational challenges are pushing many hospitals to cut jobs. 

Here are nine hospitals laying off workers since March 1:

  1. McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, will lay off 743 workers when it permanently closes this spring, according to a notice filed with state regulators. 
  2. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health eliminated 68 jobs at the levels of director and above. Of the 68 positions eliminated, 21 were filled. Affected employees were offered severance packages. 
  3. Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care is eliminating five hospital leadership positions across the organization. 
  4. The newly merged Greensburg, Pa.-based organization made up of Excela Health and Butler Health System eliminated 13 filled managerial jobs.
  5. Crozer Health, a four-hospital system based in Upland, Pa., is laying off roughly 215 employees amid financial challenges.
  6. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine is eliminating administrative positions as part of a reorganization plan to save the health system $40 million annually. 
  7. Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center and Clinics laid off administrative staff. The layoffs, which occurred earlier this year, included 30 workers across Overlake's human resources, information technology and finance departments. 
  8. Sovah Health, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, has laid off the COOs at its Danville and Martinsville, Va., campuses and eliminated both positions.
  9. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System will lay off 346 employees as increasing labor  and supply costs and decreasing reimbursements continue to eat into its bottom line.

