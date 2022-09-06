9 fast facts on CVS Health acquisitions

CVS Health recently closed a deal to purchase Signify Health for $8 billion, adding to its 17 acquisition total.

According to Mergr, a site that tracks industry trends for mergers and acquisitions, CVS Health has made seven acquisitions in the last five years alone.

Nine fast facts on CVS Health acquisitions:

1. CVS Health has acquired a total of 17 companies.

2. Its largest acquisition was in 2017, when it acquired Aetna for $77 billion.3. CVS Health has acquired two private equity firms.

4. CVS Health has acquired in 15 different states.

5. CVS Health has sold four acquisitions.

6. Its largest sale was in 2017, when it sold RxCrossroads to McKesson for $735 million.

7. CVS Health has invested in five sectors.

8. Its most targeted sectors are retail (42 percent) and healthcare services (30 percent).

9. CVS Health's revenue was up nine percent in 2021.