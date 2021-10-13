8 federal updates to know

CMS issued warnings to 256 hospitals deemed not in compliance with its price transparency rule as of late September.

Here are eight federal updates from the last two weeks:

1. CMS unveiled another rule aimed at protecting patients from surprise billing. The new interim final rule addresses several provisions in the No Surprises Act passed by Congress last year. Read more here.

2. CMS announced its 2022 star ratings for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans on Oct. 8. Here are eight things to know.

3. Kentucky, Maine and New Mexico are all launching new state marketplaces for 2022, transitioning them away from healthcare.gov.

4. As of late September, CMS has issued warnings to 256 hospitals deemed not in compliance with its price transparency rule.

5. Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD, will leave his role as the director of the National Institutes of Health by the end of 2021.

6. The White House is assembling 30 countries to meet in October to collaborate on a global strategy aimed at addressing the threat ransomware brings to economic and national security.

7. President Joe Biden and Colorado state officials signed off on a decision that requires payers representing a quarter of the state's market to cover gender-affirming care.

8. CMS' interim final rule aiming to protect patients from surprise medical bills is an "undeserved gift to the insurance industry," the American Medical Association said.