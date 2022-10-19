8 EHR changes that can save physicians time, reduce burnout

By taking five minutes to make eight changes to the way a practice's EHR functions, physicians can save one to two hours a day, reducing burnout, according to an August report from the American Medical Association.

Eight EHR changes to save time daily:

1. Minimize alerts: Keep only alerts with favorable cost-benefit ratios.

2. Simplify logins: Streamline logins by updating elements such as single sign-in, fingerprint or facial recognition.

3. Extend time before auto-logout: Set security measures based on computer usage and location. If physicians are alone in an exam room using the same computer for hours, change the auto-logout settings for that period of time.

4. Decrease password burdens: Change the intervals between password reset requirements.

5. Reduce clicks in ordering: Cut down on excessive clinical data required to order tests.

6. Eliminate password revalidation: Do not require repeated physician logins when sending in prescriptions for noncontrolled substances.

7. Reduce note excess: Reduce the number links that automatically pull in data from other parts of EHR.

8. Simplify order-entry processes: Optimize technology to automatically populate data fields.